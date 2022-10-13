'This is my skeleton.' Before proposing to his wife, Jonathan Seidler emailed her father.

The following is an excerpt from It's a Shame About Ray - an extraordinary and powerful memoir about family, love and the power of music, by Jonathan Seidler.

In 2019, Jonathan Seidler wanted to propose to the love of his life, Keren. After asking her father Aryeh's permission, he sent the following email.

Content warning: This story mentions suicide that could be distressing to some readers.

From: Jonathan Seidler To: Aryeh Tal

18 July 2019.

Dear Aryeh,

Thank you so much for taking the time to see me today, and I’m overjoyed that you approve of the question I’ll be asking your incredible daughter on Friday.

However, as I sit on the train back to London, it occurs to me that I haven’t been entirely straight with you—and that this isn’t how I want to start a new chapter of my life.

When we had lunch, you mentioned ‘skeletons in closets’. I believe you were making sure I had nothing to hide, which is obviously a hangover from Keren’s previous relationship. I don’t blame you for asking the question.

She’s very important to you and you do not want to see her hurt.

With that in mind, I want to tell you about my skeleton. Keren is aware of this and may have discussed it with you, but it’s also entirely possible that she hasn’t. I believe—as do my family—that too many lives are ruined by a lack of transparency and honesty between families. As you are soon going to be my family, I think it should only be fair that you are aware of what I bring to this partnership.

So. I have bipolar disorder. Specifically, I have bipolar II disorder, which is the less severe version. That being said, it is an illness and it is real. It’s also hereditary.

I bring this up with you for two reasons. Firstly, my father had depression, and nobody in his family ever told my mother before they got married. She had to find out the hard way, and it’s to her credit that she managed to raise a huge family and have a happy marriage until my father passed away. You may also be aware that my father died by suicide, or perhaps you are not. These things are related, but thankfully unique to his condition, which was different from my own.