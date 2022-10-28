In 1993, Jonathan Brandis was one of the biggest teen stars. 10 years later, he was dead.

By the time Brandis turned 20 in 1996, SeaQuest's initial success had stalled and the TV show was cancelled half way through season three.

As he grew from a teenage heartthrob into a young man, Brandis struggled to find substantial roles and after allegedly dealing with drug and alcohol addiction, he died by suicide in 2003.

He was just 27 years old.

Reflecting in 2021 after the release of her nostalgic documentary Kid90, fellow 90s teen star Soleil Moon Frye spoke to People Magazine about their friendship.

"I found so many voicemails Jonathan left me when we were kids," Frye, 46, told People Magazine, reflecting on how she went through old videos and diaries as part of her research for the documentary.

"Some of them were 10 minutes long, his innermost thoughts. It just made me cry listening to them. He was a real friend."

As part of the same young actors Hollywood circle in the 1990s, Frye said she felt guilt at not realising how Brandis was struggling.

"How often do we really look at each other and go, 'How are you?' and actually hear what someone is saying? I learned that I just wasn't listening in the way I do now."

Jonathan Brandis as Bastian Bux. Image: Getty.