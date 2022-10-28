In 1993, Jonathan Brandis was one of the biggest teen stars. 10 years later, he was dead.

This article deals with suicide and could be triggering for some readers.
In 1993, up-and-coming actor Jonathan Brandis, then 17, was signed to star in season one of SeaQuest DSV, with the legendary Steven Spielberg as executive producer.
The blue-eyed, floppy-haired teenager became an overnight success and teen heartthrob, often pictured on the cover of fan favourite magazines.
Many Gen-Xers and elder millennials might not recall his work, but they will remember his name and his face.
