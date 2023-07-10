Jonah Hill and what men get wrong about women posting photographs of themselves.

Over the weekend, some damning accusations were made against Jonah Hill by his ex-partner, Sarah Brady, who released screenshots of text messages that she received from the actor while they were in a relationship and alleged that he was "emotionally abusive".

The text messages Brady posted appeared to capture Hill attempting to enforce rules about certain activities that she was not allowed to engage in while the two were in a relationship. In particular, it appears as though Hill took issue with Brady posting photographs of herself online that he deemed to be too revealing or sexual.

One text message, in particular, has gone viral, in which Hill wrote to Brady that if she needed "surfing with men, boundaryless inappropriate relationships with men, to model, to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit, to post sexual pictures, friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful, I am not the right partner for you."

Brady, a surfer and law student who was in a relationship with Hill from mid-2021 to 2022, wrote that she chose to share the text messages "because keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do".

Another string of messages appears to show Brady trying to comply with Hill's demands for her to delete revealing photographs of herself off of her Instagram. The actor responded with a photo of Brady surfing in a one-piece swimsuit that was still available on her profile and told her that she "doesn't seem to get it".

After posting the series of Instagram stories, Brady posted a photograph of herself wearing a white mini-skirt and a low-slung top with the caption "reviving a pic I took down by request of a narcissistic misogynist".