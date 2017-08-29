It turns out Jon Snow's real name is actually incredibly important.

Warning: this post contains Game of Thrones spoilers. Read at your own risk.

After what felt like an eternity (or approximately 70 hours of viewing), the world FINALLY knows who Jon Snow: Night’s Watchman, Lord Commander, King of the North and man who knows nothing, really is.

Or rather, everyone except Jon Snow and his rag-tag bunch of mates throughout the Seven Kingdoms knows who he is. Which, is awkward, but not for us to worry about at this point in time. What we need to worry about is what his name means and how that relates to his sex scene with Daenerys.

For several years now, it’s been apparent that Jon Snow is not the bastard son Ned Stark would have us all believe. Ned himself even hinted at the fact in Season 1, telling Jon, “There’s great honor in serving the Night’s Watch. The Starks have manned the Wall for thousands of years, and you are a Stark. You may not have my name, but you have my blood.”

And now finally, it has been confirmed by Bran - three-eyed raven and Jon's cousin - that Jon is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark.

As fans will remember, Rhaegar was the son of Aerys Targaryen (The Mad King) and married to Elia Martell, with whom he had two children, Aegon and Rhaenys.

The children became bastards, though, when Rhaegar annulled his marriage to Elia and secretly married Lyanna Stark (Ned's sister). From his secret marriage with Lyanna came a son also named Aegon (A.K.A Jon Snow).

Rhaegar, the first Aegon and Rhaenys were all murdered by King Robert during 'Robert's Rebellion'; Lyanna died following childbirth, and the second Aegon became known as Jon Snow, the bastard son of Ned Stark, in order to have his true identity protected.

So the woman Jon Snow was talking about babies with and eventually having sex with in the Season 7 finale? Yep, that's his aunt. But hey, if there's one thing Game of Thrones is okay with, it's incest.