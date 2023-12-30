Jolly Joseph lost both her in-laws in mysterious circumstances. Then her husband died.

According to her neighbours, Jolly Joseph was a well-mannered and happy-go-lucky woman. She was ambitious too, reportedly the first of her family to go to college, with aspirations for a big and bold life beyond the farm on which she was raised.

She was a regular church-goer, who worked as a professor at one of India's most prestigious universities. At least, that's what she told people.

In 1997, Jolly met Roy Thomas, the son of a prominent couple - Tom, a former senior clerk with the education department and Annamma, a schoolteacher. They fell in love, or so it seemed, and married soon after meeting.

Watch the trailer for the Netflix doco about this very case - Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case. Post continues below.

After the wedding, Jolly discovered her new husband was unemployed, spending his days sitting around the house. Although Jolly had also lied about her education, she wasn't impressed. She was impressed, however, with his cousin, Shaju Sakhariyas.

The first victim.

Several years after the wedding, Annamma Thomas discovered her daughter-in-law's fake postgraduate certificates. She confronted Jolly, insisting she get a job or return to study. In 2002, 57-year-old Annamma then died after consuming a drink prepared by Jolly.

But there was another problem. Jolly reportedly discovered her father-in-law Tom had planned to leave his estate to her husband's younger brother. Faking a pregnancy, Jolly reportedly lured Tom to her home, taking possession of his title deeds and forging a will on his behalf. On August 22, she handed the 66-year-old his nightly capsule; within a short time, he was violently ill, and later died in hospital.