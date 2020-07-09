Two children, abuse allegations and a court battle: Johnny Depp's complex relationship history.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

Three years on from their divorce, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are providing evidence in court regarding their relationship.

Depp, who first arrived at the High Court in London on Monday, is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), over an article which referred to the actor as a "wife beater".

While the tabloid referred to "overwhelming evidence" that the 57-year-old had attacked Heard during their relationship, The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is denying ever being violent to his ex-wife.

NGN, on the other hand, are defending the article as true, claiming that Depp was "controlling and verbally and physically abusive towards Heard" throughout their relationship.

As the three-week trial continues, Heard, 34, is expected to give evidence.

The court will also reportedly hear evidence from Depp's former partners, including actresses Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis.

As the case continues, we decided to take a look back at Johnny Depp's relationship history.

Lori Allison

On Christmas Eve 1983, at just 20 years old, Johnny Depp married make-up artist Lori Anne Allison, who was 25.

While the couple's marriage only lasted two years, Allison introduced Depp to actor Nicolas Cage, which eventually led to Depp landing a role in the horror film Nightmare On Elm Street.

After their marriage ended, the actor was briefly linked to actresses Sherilyn Fenn and Jennifer Grey in the late 1980s.

Winona Ryder

In 1990, Depp famously proposed to his Edward Scissorhands co-star, Winona Ryder after just five months of dating. At the time, Depp was 26 and Ryder was just 17.

The pair initially met after being introduced by a mutual friend after Depp spotted Ryder at the 1989 premiere of the film Great Balls of Fire!

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp at the Edward Scissorhands premiere. Image: Getty.