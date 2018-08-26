The woman who turned Johnathan Thurston's life around with seven words.

As Johnathan Thurston nears his retirement next weekend, the NRL star is set to go down in Australian history as one of our greatest rugby league players.

But according to the Sunday Telegraph, it seems there was one conversation with his wife, Samantha, which truly changed the trajectory of the father-of-three’s impressive career.

For years, Thurston has been known for his commitment to charity work in the Indigenous community, as well as his work as the face of a number of brands including Toyota and head gear company Madison.

But if it wasn’t for wife Samantha, Thurston may never have built the legacy he has today.

Over a decade ago in 2007, while the couple were just friends, Samantha told Thurston “you need to clean your act up”.

Samantha, who worked as the sponsorship manager for the North Queensland Cowboys at the time, drilled into Thurston the importance of engaging regularly with both sponsors and fans to build a long term legacy.

“Long term you need a legacy, your character will be your legacy, that’s what people will remember,” she reportedly told him.