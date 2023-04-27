John Mulaney thought he was having dinner with a friend. Then 12 comedians staged an intervention.

John Mulaney was two hours late for his own intervention.

First, he had to stop at his drug dealer's apartment. Then to 30 Rockefeller Centre, the famous home of Saturday Night Live, where he requested a hair cut.

No, you cannot usually do that. As Mulaney puts it in his new Netflix comedy special Baby J, SNL is an Emmy-award winning TV series, not a "all-night pop-in barbershop".

But, faced with a former employee "coked out of [his] mind", the hair department obliged.

Watch: the trailer for John Mulaney's stand-up special Baby J. Post continues below video.

It was December 18, 2020. Most of us had spent the year inside, living through lockdowns and quarantine measures. Those days were big for pyjamas. And beards. And just generally, not looking particularly polished. So, what a time for a fresh haircut.

Mulaney, 40, then travelled to the place he was actually meant to be that night – a college friend's house, for dinner. Or so he thought. It was actually the location of his intervention, where a dozen comics had gathered in-person and on Zoom to confront him about his drug addiction.

He knew what it was as soon as he opened the door.

"Do you know how bad of a drug problem you have to have if, when you open a door and see people gathered, your first and immediate thought is, 'This is probably an intervention about my drug problem?'" he joked.

Early in his career, Mulaney spoke about getting sober in his 20s. In a 2014 interview, he stated he had been sober since 2005. In was only after the news of him attending rehab for drug addiction got out that the world learned he had harboured a secret cocaine and prescription-pill addiction.

He first attended rehab in September 2020. After leaving, he hosted SNL's Halloween special and relapsed. Less than two months later, his friends intervened.

Among the group were Seth Meyers, Nick Kroll, Fred Armisen, Natasha Lyonne and Bill Hader.

"Look. Let me just call this out now. I don't mean to be weird. It was a star-studded intervention. It was, like, a good group," Mulaney joked during Baby J.