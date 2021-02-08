Reportedly expecting a child: Inside Joel Edgerton and Christine Centenera's relationship.

Actor and filmmaker Joel Edgerton and Vogue Australia's Fashion Director Christine Centenera are reportedly expecting their first child together, according to The Daily Telegraph.

They have since kept a fiercely private profile and have never publicly commented on their relationship, only rarely making public appearances together.

In March 2020, as the seriousness of the pandemic settled in, Edgerton and Centenera were among the first group of Australians to self-isolate for 14 days upon return from a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Edgerton, famed for his roles in Hollywood films including Boy Erased, The Great Gatsby and Bright, previously told The Daily Telegraph he plans to spend more time in Australia - reportedly currently living in Sydney's Bondi.

"My focus next is about what I can make at home so that I can celebrate two of my favourite things: being at home and making stuff so that I am not always away," the actor told the publication.

Joel Edgerton and Christina Centenera in 2018. Image: Getty.

Edgerton, 46, previously told She Knows in 2012, that he "always held hopes for myself to be a father".

"I’d like to think that I would be a good father," he told the publication.