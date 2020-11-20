A violent father and a friend who was murdered: The evolution of Joe Rogan.

If you know a man who listens to podcasts, he will almost certainly listen to Joe Rogan.

According to Apple podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience is the biggest podcast in the world. In 2019, it was reported his podcast was downloaded 200 million times a month. For context, that's double the amount of people who watch the Super Bowl every year - the most popular sporting event in the world.

Rogan launched his podcast back in 2009 and has since released 1565 episodes, giving him one of the longest back catalogues of any show. It has also been reported that in 2019, The Joe Rogan Experience was the top earning podcast in the world, with more than $30 million in revenue.

Rogan spends more time in men's ears than almost anyone else, and yet the average person knows very little about him.

While his guests - from Elon Musk to Mike Tyson to Bernie Sanders - are a significant draw card, it's Rogan himself that has people coming back, week after week. As Devin Gordon put it for The Atlantic, his followers are "not aligned around any narrow set of curiosities or politics... they’re aligned around Joe".

Here's what we know about the life of Joe Rogan.

"Violent flashes of domestic violence"

Rogan's mother was a teenager, some speculate around 14 years old, when she gave birth to him in 1967. He grew up in New Jersey, and has not had any contact with his father since he was seven.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2015, Rogan said: "All I remember of my dad are these brief, violent flashes of domestic violence. But I don’t want to complain about my childhood. Nothing bad ever really happened to me. It was just confusing, you know? He was just a very violent, scary guy. After the split, we moved to San Francisco and that was it. Never heard from him again... I don't hate the guy."

On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience he told guest Ari Shaffir, "All my damage sh*t came from my real father, before I was seven. My real father was crazy, he was like a psychotic person. He beat the f*ck out of my mother, he beat the f*ck out of my cousin. He picked my cousin up by his hair, dude.

"So that was all my sh*t from when I was like, really young. I got to see worst-case scenario, someone who just can’t keep it together, smacks women, beats the sh*t out of kids, beats the sh*t out of them."