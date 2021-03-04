Everything we know about Australia's brand new Bachelor, Jimmy Nicholson.

We have a brand spanking new bachie, and he's a very good-looking pilot with a dog (or at least a mate's dog, to take selfies with).

Sounds good, doesn't it?

Channel 10 announced the guy handing out roses in 2021 will be 31-year-old Sydneysider Jimmy Nicholson. While it's barely been a day since we were first introduced, the internet doesn't rest, so we already know a heck of a lot about him.

There's no official word when Jimmy's season of The Bachelor will begin, so in the meantime all we can do is trawl socials and past reality TV shows for signs of Osher's new bestie.

Here's what we've uncovered so far.

Jimmy used to be a Price is Right model.

Jimmy is not a celeb or a former Bachelorette contestant, so that's a good start. But he has been on camera before, with a year-long stint as a Price is Right assistant.

He was the male model tasked with showcasing the show's prizes for about a year in 2012.

This rogue photo tweeted by the show's host Larry Emdur shows a shirtless Jimmy and tags his now-deleted Twitter account.