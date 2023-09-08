Nicole Kidman dodged a bullet.

The nicest guy on late-night TV might not be... that nice.

Jimmy Fallon built his brand around being a fun-loving and inoffensive goof, portraying himself as the antithesis to the snarky hosts that once populated evening programming, like David Letterman and Jay Leno.

But now former and current employees at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are claiming they experienced a toxic environment working on the set in a bombshell report by Rolling Stone.

According to 14 ex-staff members and two current employees, a combination of a chaotic staff atmosphere and Fallon's alleged erratic temperament left employees in a “constant state of fear” and staff even had allocated “crying rooms”.

Some ex-staffers went as far as to claim that the 48-year-old's behaviour led to nightmares, anxiety and, in three cases, suicidal ideations.

“Nobody told Jimmy, ‘No.’ Everybody walked on eggshells, especially showrunners,” a former employee claimed.

“You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn’t last long.”

For the last nine seasons, the show hired a new showrunner each year.

One staffer said that the host’s remarks were often “passive-aggressive” and unnecessarily personal. Rolling Stone acquired feedback that an employee had received from Fallon, which read: “Ugh, lame. What is going on with you? You’ve outdone yourself.”

