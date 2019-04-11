This influencer's Instagram was suddenly deleted. Now she's crying about getting a 9-5 job.

Oh boy.

An influencer has broken down in tears online over the thought of getting a “normal job” after her Instagram account was taken down.

Jessy Taylor, who had more than 113,000 Instagram followers, shared a four minute YouTube video of herself crying after discovering her account had been removed.

In the video, the vlogger admitted that she moved to Los Angeles to avoid having to work a standard 9-5 job.

Watch a clip from Jessy Taylor’s tearful YouTube video below. Post continues after video…

“I am in LA because of this. I’m in LA because I want to be on Instagram,” she said in the video.

“I’m nothing without my following.”

Yikes.

It’s believed the influencer’s Instagram page was taken down after trolls continuously reported the page for producing spam.

“I want to say to everybody that’s reporting me – think twice because you’re ruining my life, because I make all of my money online, all of it, and I don’t want to lose that,” the 21-year-old said in the video.

“I know people like to see me be down and be like them and the 90 per centers – the people who work 9-5 – that is not me, I am in LA to not be like that,” she continued.