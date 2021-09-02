'Being Cam’s Jess is the role I’m most proud of.' Jessica Watson's partner has died aged 29.

Almost 12 years ago, the nation watched as 16-year-old Jessica Watson set sail around the world in her bright pink yacht, Ella’s Pink Lady.

After 210 days alone at sea, Watson sailed back into Sydney Harbour a national hero and the youngest person to complete a solo, unassisted and non-stop trip around the world.

"It really was such a special and unique time," Watson told Mamamia in 2019.

"There are still some parts that still remain incredibly vivid to this day and I really do treasure those memories."

Watch 16-year-old Jessica Watson set sail for her round-the-world voyage in October 2009. Post continues below.

Over a decade on, her voyage remains an inspirational moment in Australian history, particularly for young women and girls. But it didn’t come without criticism.

"I do very much understand where people were coming from… the whole story wasn’t necessarily told and people didn’t know about the preparations.

"But at the same time, there’s so much criticism out there and everyone is quick to be a critic and I’m kind of okay with that."

Watson went on to be named Young Australian of the Year in 2011 for the bravery she showed during her solo voyage. But Watson said she wasn't exactly the bravest kid growing up.

"I think what people don’t necessarily realise or think of me is that I was quite a timid kid. Even when I decided to sail around the world, I was very fearful. It was actually the fact that I had this goal and wanted to do this, that I realised, well if I’m going to do this, I have to change," she said.

"In so many ways it [the voyage] feels like an age ago because so many things have happened during the years and I’ve changed so much."

Now 28, Watson has continued to make waves outside of the sailing world, having written two books, volunteered at refugee camps and even helped launch a boating app, Deckee.