Jessica Marais on the perils of going public about her mental health.

In 2014, Jessica Marais, for the first time, went public with her bipolar disorder diagnosis in an interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly.

It was candid – a surprise, even – for viewers to see behind the facade of bright lights, fame and exceptional talent. After all, having all of the above and the experience of a mental health disorder aren’t mutually exclusive.

“Bipolar episodes have been a part of my life from about 12 years old,” she told the magazine at the time.

“I’ve had cognitive therapy training, so I choose not to be medicated. I have developed ways to talk myself down from any ledges I find myself on. And I am very lucky that I have a very patient partner who supports me.

“My bipolar is actually very manageable. And having a child to pull me out of it has made all the difference in the world.”

Now, in an interview with News Corp’s Stellar magazine, Marais has detailed exactly how overwhelming the response was to that initial admission, telling journalist Alice Wasley support didn’t always come. Of note, many took issue with the actress saying she did not take medication to manage the condition.