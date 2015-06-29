Somebody set Jessica on fire. Now the Internet is obsessed with her murder.

She was burned alive more than 6 months ago and her killer has not been found. Now, the internet are trying to find her murderer.

At face value, Jessica Chambers was the perfect all-American teenager.

A cheerleader, the 19-year-old from Courtland, Mississippi (a town with a population of only 512) was described by friends and family as “happy” and “sweet” as well as a “daddy’s girl”.

But on December 7th last year, she was brutally beaten and set alight over a kilometre away from a gas station she had stopped at to fill up her car, according to 19 Action News.

19 Action News reported that Jessica was found lying next to her burning car with burns to 98 percent of her body. Jessica was flown to a Memphis hospital but sadly passed away shortly after.

However, according to Buzzfeed, Jessica gave a mysterious and very important clue into who committed this brutal murder before she died.

“Eric did this to me”, she allegedly repeated over and over as she lay on her hospital bed.

Despite interviewing more than 130 Erics and Derricks, as well as investigations being made through the FBI, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the US Marshals Service according to News.com.au, no-one is yet to be arrested.

The mystery of who killed Jessica Chambers. [Post continues after gallery]

Chambers Image via: Twitter

Jessica was last seen at this service station. Image via: Facebook