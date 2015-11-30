"I'm quite exhausted from it all." Jesinta Campbell reflects on her tough year.

Image: Getty.

She’s always beaming when we see her on morning TV or the red carpet, but behind the scenes 2015 has really taken its toll on Jesinta Campbell‘s wellbeing.

“I think I’m probably stronger in the public eye than I am behind closed doors,” she admits to Kate Waterhouse in the latest Date With Kate interview.

“There have been a lot of times that I’ve had my full hair and makeup done and I’ve had to go and get it touched up because I’ve been in tears on the way to work.”

The model and former Miss Universe Australia is referring to her fiance’s Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin’s battle with mental illness, which became public knowledge in September when it was announced he was withdrawing from this year’s AFL series.

Campbell says some of the public’s speculation and reportage around the Sydney Swans player’s condition, and their relationship, has been “a little bit nasty”.

“I think the hardest thing with all of it is that it’s being played out really publicly… there have been some people in the media that have just said some really incredibly nasty and hurtful things that are just so left of field and so wrong in this day and age,” she tells Waterhouse. (Post continues after gallery.)

One such article, published by News Corp, urged the couple to “postpone” their wedding. Ultimately, Campbell believes the lack of respect for the couple and their privacy has hindered both Franklin’s recovery and her own wellbeing.

“I think what people fail to realise sometimes is, yes, he is a sports star and yes, I’m doing whatever it is that I’m doing, but we’re human beings and you’re playing with two people’s lives here. It’s really delicate and really fragile and I think people just need to be really wary of that,” she says.

Three months on from the announcement, the 24-year-old says Franklin is in “good” health and they’re both taking things one day at a time.

“It has been really difficult. I’ve continued working throughout the entire process, which has taken its toll on me. I’m quite exhausted from it all,” she says.