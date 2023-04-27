Born in a train station and a political scandal: Inside Jerry Springer's life.

After decades on our screens, US talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79.

Springer, who was best known, for his long-running talk show, The Jerry Springer Show, died peacefully at his home in suburban Chicago on Thursday following a brief illness, his family said in a statement.

His publicist, Linda Shafran, has since confirmed to People that Springer died of pancreatic cancer.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Jene Galvin, a family spokesman and friend of Springer's, said in a statement.

"He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on."

In its 27 years on air, The Jerry Springer Show delivered countless on-air fights across almost 4,000 episodes.

