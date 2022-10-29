Jerry Lee Lewis was a rock 'n' roll star. But his career went south when he married his cousin.

Today the world remembers Jerry Lee Lewis as one of the greatest rock 'n' roll artists of all time.

The singer passed away, aged 87, just days after false reports of his death had been made.

"Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in DeSoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis," the statement read, per BBC.

"He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid."

While fellow musicians from across the world, such as Elton John and Ringo Starr, share their condolences, others are remembering the incredible life Lewis lived.

The 'Great Balls Of Fire' singer started performing in the early 1950s, in his late teens. By the time he was 21, he had begun recording with the likes of Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

But Lewis had a storied private life, and his career took a nosedive in the late 1950s, when he married Myra Gale Brown.

Lewis has been married seven times; twice before eloping with Brown.

The singer married his first wife, Dorothy Barton, when he was just 16. She was the daughter of a preacher, and their union lasted just 20 months, ending in October 1953.

He re-married soon after, also in 1953. However, the validity of the marriage was questionable, as he wed Jane Mitchum 23 days before his divorce from Barton was finalised. Despite this, the pair remained married for four years, and had two sons together.

Brown was Lewis' first cousin once-removed. The daughter of J.W. Brown, Lewis' cousin, the pair developed a romantic relationship when the singer came to live with her family.