And this is what Wiki says about her personal life:

In June 2013, Hewitt announced that she was engaged and expecting her first child with co-star, Brian Hallisay. On November 20, 2013, Hewitt and Hallisay married. Their daughter, Autumn James, was born a few days later in November 2013. In June 2015, the couple had a boy, Atticus James. In September 2021, Hewitt and Hallisay welcomed their third child, a son named Aidan James.

So in case you were worried (I was, mildly), we don’t have to file JLH under "90s Stars Who Have Fallen On Hard Times" because she seems to be doing great.

Yet she is, as ENews rightly noted, unrecognisable. And I’m not quite sure what to do with this information. Why am I even telling you?

Because I think I’m trying to make sense of what it means when people are able to completely alter the way they look with surgery and then filters on top of that. And by people I mean famous women. It feels... unsettling? Confusing? Alarming?

And here’s a plot twist: the caption on that Insta post said "Jennifer Love Hewitt is unrecognisable after haircut transformation" but that photo was actually the 'before' shot.

This is the after:

