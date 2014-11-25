entertainment

A video of Jennifer Lawrence singing in a Shakespeare play at age 14.

You may have noticed, we could talk about Jennifer Lawrence even if we were underwater with a mouthful of marbles.

She’s fun. She’s daggy. She trips over while she’s accepting awards.

And now, we’ve seen what she was like as a young teen-aged actress. CNN played one of their classic “Never-Before-Seen-Videos” (we reckon someone had probably seen it. Her parents. Her best friend. Her dog. Someone…) that showed J.Law playing the role of Desdemona in Shakespeare’s Othello at the ripe old age of 14.

It’s a small production at a theatre in Louisville, Kentucky. It’s only a short video, but J.LAW SINGS. For a glorious four seconds, we hear 14-year-old Jennifer sing. Why this excites us so much, we don’t know.

All we know is that we can’t get enough of Jennifer Lawrence.

Someone needs to make the other girl in this video a shirt that says “I got to lovingly brush J.Law’s hair”.

A few years after that, she was in Cold Case, one of her first big acting debuts. It’s hard to recognise her when she’s not shooting people with arrows like in The Hunger Games… but she’s still Jen.

Good work Jen. Now move to Australia and be best friends with us.

Image Source: jenniferlawrencedaily.tumblr
Image Source: jenniferlawrencedaily.tumblr
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT
Image Source: jenniferlawrencedaily.tumblr
Image Source: jenniferlawrencedaily.tumblr
ADVERTISEMENT
Image Source: jenniferlawrencedaily.tumblr
Image Source: jenniferlawrencedaily.tumblr
ADVERTISEMENT
Image Source: jenniferlawrencedaily.tumblr
Image Source: jenniferlawrencedaily.tumblr
Image Source: jenniferlawrencedaily.tumblr
ADVERTISEMENT
Image Source: jenniferlawrencedaily.tumblr
Image Source: jenniferlawrencedaily.tumblr
ADVERTISEMENT
Image Source: lovejenniferlawrence.tumblr
Image Source: lovejenniferlawrence.tumblr
At the Oscars with Silver Linings Playbook co-star Bradley Cooper
The fall that everyone is talking about
J-Law just being awesome
At the Oscars 2013
After her win
With black hair on the 27th of February 2013
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
At the People's Choice Awards in Janurary
Vanity Fair Oscars Party
2013 BAFTA Awards
2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Jennifer Lawrence for the March issue of Vanity Fair 2013
Jennifer Lawrence for the March issue of Vanity Fair 2013
Jennifer Lawrence for the March issue of Vanity Fair 2013
Jennifer Lawrence at the Golden Globes
Jennifer Lawrence for Dior
Jennifer Lawrence for Dior
Jennifer Lawrence for Dior
Jennifer Lawrence at a taping of The Late Show with David Letterman on Monday in a long-sleeved black and gold brocade frock by Prabal Gurung.
Jennifer Lawrence at a taping of The Late Show with David Letterman on Monday in a long-sleeved black and gold brocade frock by Prabal Gurung.
Jennifer arrived at the taping of The Late Show with David Letterman in a different dress, this one by Raoul.
Jennifer Lawrence wearing a Marchesa dress to The Hunger Games Berlin premiere
wearing a Tom Ford dress to The Hunger Games Paris premiere.
Wearing Tom Ford to The Hunger Games Paris premiere.
At The Hunger Games London premiere wearing Ralph Lauren
With The Hunger Games co-star, Elizabeth Banks
Wearing a Prabal Gurung dress to The Hunger Games premiere in LA
Wearing a Prabal Gurung dress to The Hunger Games premiere in LA
Wearing a Prabal Gurung dress to The Hunger Games premiere in LA
Wearing a Prabal Gurung dress to The Hunger Games premiere in LA
How magnificent is her hair?
jenniferlawrencemarktownsendlaunchesmarktbeautyrqthqz06danl.jpg
In a Tory Burch dress with co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson
On The Hunger Games press tour in Florida. She is wearing Elie Saab asymmetrical jacket, black cowl-neck Helmut Lang top, and H&M pants.
On The Hunger Games press tour in Florida. She is wearing Elie Saab asymmetrical jacket, black cowl-neck Helmut Lang top, and H&M pants.
At a photo call and press conference for The Hunger Games in Mexico
At a photo call and press conference for The Hunger Games in Mexico
In a Dolce & Gabbana dress at the 2011 Independant Spirit Awards
In a Dolce & Gabbana dress at the 2011 Independant Spirit Awards
As Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games.
At the 84th Academy Awards nominations lunch
JL wearing Viktor & Rolf to the 2012 People's Choice Awards.
JL wearing Viktor & Rolf to the 2012 People's Choice Awards.
Miu Miu Fall 2011 fashion show
In Calvin Klein at the 83rd Academy Awards
In Calvin Klein at the 83rd Academy Awards
May 2011: at The Late Show with David Letterman, dress by Altuzarra and Yves Saint Laurent platforms
At the 2011 BAFTA Awards wearing Stella McCartney
jenniferlawrenceorangebritishacademyfilmg2rcnflrgpwl.jpg
At the 83rd Academy Awards nominations luncheon - dress by Chloe
jenniferlawrence83rdannualacademyawardsreygnmcrd4cl.jpg
At the 2011 SAG Awards - wearing a fuschia Oscar de la Renta gown
At the 2011 Directors Guild Awards wearing dress by Prabal Gurung, Miu Miu heels, a Roger Vivier clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
At the 2011 Golden Globes - ress by Louis Vuitton, Chopard jewels, Judith Leiber clutch, and Roger Vivier heels.
Wearing a dress by L'Wren Scott at the 2011 Critics' Choice Awards
At the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala - dress by Oscar de la Renta
October 2010: At the 14th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala
At the after-party for the The Burning Plain premiere in Beverly Hills
At the Vogue Young Hollywood Party in 2008
At the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in 2008
At the 65th Venice Film Festival in 2008
At the The Burning Plain premiere in Venice, Italy
At the 2008 Summer TCA Tour Turner Party in Beverly Hills, California in 2008
At the 2008 Summer TCA Tour Turner Party in Beverly Hills, California in 2008
At W Magazine's 2008 'Hollywood Affair' Pre-Oscar party in West Hollywood, California
At the 2007 Movieguide Faith and Values Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills

Follow Mamamia Fluff on Facebook

Mamamia Fluff brings you the most awesome celebrity news and gossip from around the world.

When famous people misbehave, get married, have babies, or do something ridiculous – you’ll be the first to know.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???