Jennifer Lawrence says falling over is the least of her worries.

The actress, who has made a name for herself as an award-winning actress who is coveted by directors around the world, is famous for falling over. It’s happened that many times that people have started to question whether she’s been faking it.

Determined to set the record straight, J-Law went on Jimmy Fallon to explain that not only were her falls genuine, they were actually her least embarrassing moments.

We don’t want to spoil anything, but her stories include incorrectly introducing a woman to a friend as a deceased actress, and exposing her behind to esteemed director Francis Ford Coppola.

Never change J-Law, never change.