Jennifer Lawrence calls Liam Hemsworth a scab-eating 'animal'.

The gossip we all wished was true.

If you’ve been flicking through the gossip mags this week, you’ve probably been jumping for joy at the proclamation that Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth have finally, finally become the super-couple we have been waiting for.

Cute, but cool. Fun, but dorky. Pretty, but totally able to shoot a bad-ass bow and arrow.

Jeniam. Hemlaw. Hemwence. Is it too soon to buy the commemorative t-shirt?

OK! Exclusive!

Jennifer Lawrence And Liam Hemsworth Are Finally Together After Years Of Waiting! https://t.co/IttXYQWGsZ — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) November 22, 2015

Well, don’t shoot the messenger, but…

IN YA DREAMS, SUCKERS.

Everyone’s imaginary best friend Jen has worked alongside everyone’s imaginary boyfriend Liam since 2008, and the rumours have followed them ever since. Still, now that the twosome are both single at the same time, the conditions were just right for a little celebrity meddling from the tabloids.

“I’ve always loved him” is the message plastered across the front cover of the American OK Magazine this week, and our little hearts soared.

YES, Liam! Time to repair that poor heart of yours that Miley Cyrus twerked into the ground.

GO, Jen! No more complaining about sitting at home on Saturday nights like a sad single.

Move over, Kirsten and Jax, there is a new celebrity couple vying for your Hot Dorks crown.

Alas, you can’t always believe the tall tales of the gossip mags, because Jen and Liam are definitely not together. They are just really good (looking) pals.

And just when you thought your heart couldn’t take any more, Jen is also buddies with the other Hemsworth babes, too.