A recap of Jennifer Coolidge's perfectly unhinged time in Australia.

Jennifer Coolidge came, saw and conquered Australia.

The iconic actress arrived in our fair nation last week for a Q&A appearance at Vivid Sydney alongside longtime friend and The White Lotus creator, Mike White.

And because I bow at the feet of our lord and saviour Jennifer Coolidge, here's everything the icon said and did during her time in Sydney.

The Legally Blonde star did not disappoint. In fact, she exceeded all of my expectations.

Jennifer drops some gems at the press conference ahead of Vivid.

During Coolidge's first appearance at a presser, when asked what prompted her visit to our shores, she replied: “I’ve had a lot going on and I wanted to do something fun."

“It is an incredible escape to happy times here. When I was asked to go, there wasn’t any hesitation.”

Referencing her White Lotus character, Tanya, who spent more than her fair share of time on boats, Coolidge declared “I have been offered some boat rides.” By who? No one knows but I enjoy the image of random street folk lining up their boats for Coolidge. “I think I‘m going to accept them.” As she should!

Jennifer Coolidge being Jennifer Coolidge, naturally. Image: Getty.