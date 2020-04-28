Abandoned by her dad and a tell-all book by her mum: Jen Aniston's complicated family life.

The coronavirus pandemic may have done something good: brought Jennifer Aniston and her elderly father John closer together.

The Daily Mail is reporting that since the pandemic began, Aniston has been on the phone to the 86-year-old Days Of Our Lives star every day.

“He says she’s calling constantly to check on him,” the source says. “They obviously can’t see each other but they have spoken more in the past few weeks than they ever have.”

Listen to Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast, The Spill. Post continues below.

Aniston has had a complicated relationship with her dad – only slightly less complicated than the one she had with her mum. It all dates back to what she describes as her “challenging upbringing”.

When Aniston was born in 1969, her dad was a struggling actor in Los Angeles, working as a door-to-door salesman to make money for the family. Her mum, Nancy Dow, was a model who’d also had a few acting roles, including in The Beverly Hillbillies, but quit the business because she didn’t think she was any good. Dow’s own parents had split when she was a child.

“My mum’s mother left the family when my mother was about 12, which was an odd thing at that time,” Aniston told Rolling Stone in 1999.

When Aniston was five, her father moved the family to Greece, the country of his birth, so that he could study medicine. But a year later, his agent urged him to return to the US to audition for a role on a soap called Love Of Life. He got it, and the family moved to New York.

Aniston was nine when her parents split up. It came as a complete shock when her mother told her that her father had left.

“I went to a birthday party, and when I came back, she said, ‘Your father’s not going to be around here for a little while,’” she told Rolling Stone.

Dow later recalled the moment.

“I watched a tear roll down Jennifer’s cheek as confidence faded from her once-trusting eyes,” she told National Post in 2000.

Months later, Dow told her daughter that her father was with someone else and wouldn’t be coming back. It was one of his co-stars from Love Of Life, Sherry Rooney, who he went on to marry and have a child with.

Aniston went a full year without hearing from her father. Then one day he called and took her out to dinner and a show. She started seeing him on weekends, and did “everything to please” him, so he wouldn’t leave again. She told Rolling Stone that her dad leaving was the most “painful” time of her life, and the lesson she learnt from her childhood was “that I will never depend on a man as much as my mom depended on my father”.