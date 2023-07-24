Real Housewives' Jenna Lyons hadn't told her family she was gay. Then a reporter called her.

In 2013, American fashion designer Jenna Lyons was dubbed "The Woman Who Dresses America".

The New Yorker had become the executive creative director and president of J.Crew, and was responsible for turning the classic American brand into a multi-billion dollar empire.

By the 2010s, the brand showed its collections at New York Fashion Week and Michelle Obama was raving about them on late-night talk shows. It was even joked that the J in J.Crew stood for Jenna.

The fashion designer seemingly had it all - not only professionally but personally.

She was married to artist Vincent Mazeau, had a young son, and lived in a Brooklyn brownstone that had been saved countless times on Pinterest.

Video via Bravo.

In 2011, The New York Post published an article outing Lyons as gay.

The publication reported that she was not only divorcing her husband but also dating her female friend. The Post identified the woman too.

"Very soon after I had told my husband that I wanted a divorce, she and I were having dinner," Lyons told The Cut in 2021.

"We were probably sitting a little too close, looking at each other a little too longingly... and someone called The Post and felt like it was their job to share my personal story with the world."