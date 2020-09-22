Jemma Mi Mi was proud to promote Super Netball's Indigenous Round. Then she was benched.

Imagine this. Indigenous round is coming up and you're the only Indigenous player in the league.

Outfits worn by the eight teams are inspired by Indigenous artwork. The match ball used during the round is designed by Wurundjeri and Yorta-Yorta woman Simone Thomson.

You're used by the league to promote the round with a string of interviews leading up to the big game. Which (it seems) you're happy to do. You're proud and so you should be! You're excited, maybe even a little nervous. Your name is Jemma Mi Mi, a proud Wakka Wakka woman, and you play for the Queensland Firebirds. This is Super Netball.

Video via Mamamia

Young Indigenous girls around the country are watching, looking up to you. We know there are awesome players out there in the community, but pathways to the league are lacking.

What an amazing opportunity this is for the league to shine a light on your sport and show how inclusive it is for Indigenous people.

"When I first... found out I was the only Indigenous athlete in the Super Netball competition I was pretty surprised," Mi Mi said in an interview prior to Super Netball's Indigenous Round.

"Because I guess I know there is so much Indigenous talent out there. I've learnt now to really own that responsibility and take on that pressure."