Jelena Dokic is an Aussie tennis star. Six weeks ago, she almost tried to take her life.

This post deals with mental health and suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

Aussie tennis star Jelena Dokic has opened up about her mental health struggles, sharing she almost took her own life six weeks ago.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the tennis commentator and former world No.4 said she will "never forget" what happened on April 28, 2022.

"Everything is blurry. Everything is dark. No tone, no picture, nothing makes sense... just tears, sadness, depression,anxiety and pain," she wrote alongside a photo of herself crying.

"The last six months have been tough," she continued.

"It's been constant crying everywhere. From hiding in the bathroom when at work, to wipe away my tears so that nobody sees it. To the unstoppable crying at home within my four walls has been unbearable."

The 39-year-old went on to say that seeking professional help "saved her life" and she's now on the road to recovering.

"I am writing this because I know I am not the only one struggling. Just know that you are not alone. I am not going to say that I am doing great now, but I am definitely on the road to recovery."

"Some days are better than others and sometimes I take a step forward and then a step back, but I'm fighting and I believe I can get through this."