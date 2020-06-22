For as long as I can remember, shopping for my body type has been a struggle.

As a woman who is 5"1 and curvy, I have to consider what will suit my petite height (that's a story for another day), but also... my bum. See, the smallest part of my body is my waist, but just below that is my larger butt and thighs.

Don't get me wrong, I love the proportions I was born with, but finding a pair of jeans I can get past my thighs that will also fit around my waist correctly, is a nearly impossible mission.

Video via Mamamia

Rachael Calvert is the owner of the swimwear label Marvell Lane - a company that designs pieces for women with larger busts. And she too struggles with finding jeans for her body shape, which is the same hourglass figure as mine.

Uploading a video to her Instagram, Rachael explained how she has finally found a brand that solves our problem.