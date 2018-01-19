HALLELUJAH: An online store has introduced a 'Jeans and a nice top' shopping category.

It’s the ’90s failsafe ‘going out outfit’ that made a return last year. Now jeans and a nice top is literally a click away.

Online fashion retailer Missguided has created a shopping category dedicated to the trend.

Yep, you can now view ‘jeans’ and ‘nice tops’ TOGETHER IN ONE rather than having to scroll through numerous categories.

Don’t know wtf to wear for that thing you’ve gotta go to? We got you… Click here for those ‘jeans and a nice top’ kinda events… https://t.co/emMlEe3aN1 pic.twitter.com/qiZxBS8bpe — Missguided (@Missguided) January 18, 2018

And we have Twitter user Jennifer Stuart to thank.

“Wish there was a tab on like Missguided, pretty little thing etc for ‘jeans and a nice top’,” she tweeted earlier this month.

The British retailer tweeted back “Noted” before later coming up with the goods – a whole section dedicated to the clothing combination..

Sure thing, babe ????‍♀️ Get yourself some jeans and a nice top right here: https://t.co/rNmBQnSkkh https://t.co/IIQ7cgBb2F — Missguided (@Missguided) January 16, 2018

There are currently 123 styles in the category to shop from, ranging from silk camis to bodysuits.