Jean Smart was in the middle of filming Stan's Hacks when her husband suddenly died.

When Jean Smart won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Stan's Hacks on Monday, her late husband, Richard Gilliland, was the first person she thanked.

"I have to acknowledge my late husband, who passed away six months ago yesterday," the 70-year-old said in her acceptance speech.

"I would not be here without him, and without his kind of putting his career on the back burner so I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I have had."

Watch the trailer for Stan's Hacks below. Post continues after video.

While Smart was in the middle of filming for Hacks, her husband, actor Richard Gilliland, suddenly passed away.

At the time, the actress still had a week of filming to go on the show.

"I feel like I just should say something about my husband, because he passed away very unexpectedly," she told The New Yorker.

"I still had a week of Hacks left to do. That was hard. I had to do a funeral scene. I was a wreck, but it actually turned out to be very funny.

"He was one of those actors who never got the chance to really show what he could do. A couple of times onstage, he did. But he really sacrificed his career for me to be able to take advantage of my opportunities. I wouldn’t have all this, if it wasn’t for him."

Smart and Gilliland first met on the set of sitcom Designing Women in the 1980s. Gilliland had a recurring role on the series as J.D. Shackelford, the boyfriend of Annie Potts' character, and Smart played Charlene Frazier-Stillfield.

After meeting on set, Smart's cast mate, Delta Burke, decided to find out whether Gilliland was single.

"I met him when he was kissing someone else," Smart told Northwest Prime Time.

"Naturally, Delta walked up to him and blurted, 'Jean wants to know if you’re married.'"

Jean Smart and Richard Gilliland in 1992. Image: Getty.