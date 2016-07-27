When she was 14 years old, Ellie Jones visited the orthodontist to talk about straightening up her teeth.

Unlike most teens, she was told it wasn’t as simple as just getting braces. The teenager from Rhyl, Wales, was instead diagnosed with a congenital facial deformity that meant her jaw had not grown since she was eight years old.

“I was quite shocked [at the diagnosis] but a part of me felt happy that I could get something sorted,” Jones told Mamamia.

"I was never self conscious about my jaw, because I didn't think or know anything was wrong with it but I was very self-conscious about my teeth because as you tell tell from the pictures they were very, very overcrowded. Now we know the reason why!"

The 20 year old spent the following six years undergoing reconstructive jaw surgery to fix the problem, which involved cutting her jaw horizontally and vertically as well as corrective surgery on her chin.

"It was a very scary time for me as I have never been in hospital for anything before, so my first time going was to have this massive surgery which took over eight hours," she said.

"My parents were told initially it'd only be four hours so you can imagine what they must of been feeling and thinking when I didn't come out of the theatre for another four."