Holiday at Home: "Our Japan trip was cancelled, so we brought it to our living room instead."

When my husband suggested we do some origami, I’m sure he was thinking of something relaxing like a crane.

No, instead of something easy, my children wanted to go straight for the master-level origami – ninja throwing stars. Too many episodes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles perhaps?

One very helpful YouTube video, some paper cuts, and a few tears later, we had two very happy ninjas attacking us.

3, 2, 1, let it rip!

One of the highlights of our previous Tokyo trip for my son was a visit to a five-storey toy shop, complete with a whole wall of Bey Blades.

We stocked up on a load of this famous Japanese toy at the time, and two years later we are still being forced asked nicely to battle him.

To get in the Japanese spirit I encouraged the children to host a mini tournament between them while I got chopping in the kitchen.

What’s cooking?

Naturally we wanted to create something delicious for our main meal. We regularly make dumplings and ramen at home, so we thought we would go for something a bit more adventurous.

One of the dinner highlights of our trip was going to an incredible Okonomiyaki restaurant, where you cook your own meal on the hot plate in front of you on your table.

Okonomiyaki is a Japanese-style savoury pancake, packed with veggies like cabbage and spring onion, and your choice of meat. Its name means ‘grilled as you like it’, as it’s one of those dishes that really allows for customisation.