Holiday at Home: "Our Japan trip was cancelled, so we brought it to our living room instead."

Two years ago, we had an amazing family holiday in Japan.
The 10 days in Tokyo included catching up with friends, trips to zoos and parks, daily bowls of ramen, a trip to Disneyland, a ride on a bullet train and more dumplings than I care to admit.
This year we had planned to go back, tying in with our friend’s wedding. Life had other plans (hint: COVID-19) and so, when our trip was cancelled, we decided to recreate a Japanese-style weekend at home to cheer ourselves up.
Here's how we made it happen.