Holiday at Home: "I enjoyed a family vacay to Mexico, without leaving the house."

As a family we choose experiences over things, every time. My husband and I often say that we work to travel and we’re happy to drive a beat-up old car if it means we can head overseas every year. As soon as that plane hits the tarmac, we’re thinking, where to next?

With COVID-19 bulldozing our plans for travel this year, we’ve been getting creative and taking imaginary holidays at home with the kids. Last weekend, we decided to have a Mexican fiesta complete with yummy food, art, music and movies. It was a great boredom buster and got us excited about all the adventures awaiting us on the other side of the pandemic. Here’s how we brought Mexico to the Aussie suburbs, and you can too.

Cook up a fiesta feast.

It’s easy to get stuck in a boring routine when it comes to family dinners, feeding the kids the same old dishes week in and week out. Keen to shake things up, we steered clear of the usual chicken and beef recipes and opted for delicious and versatile Australian pork.

Pork is authentic to local cuisine in Mexico featuring in the most popular street tacos, tacos al pastor (shepherd style tacos) and family favourite, chilli con carne. My first thought was to cook up some carnitas, flavour-packed pulled pork that is the ideal stuffing for tacos, burritos or quesadillas.

Pulled pork takes a bit of time in the slow cooker so to keep things simple for my mini chefs, I opted to use pork mince instead. I headed to the Australian Pork website and discovered a simple yet scrumptious recipe for pork tacos that we could cook together.