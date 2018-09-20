The truth behind the rumours about Brooke and Jamie-Lee's relationship.

SO.
The very juicy Bachie rumour involving two contestants may have been shut down already, but we still need to talk about it.
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again; the best thing about the Bachelor is what goes down inside the mansion – we actually don’t care about the dates at all. Especially when they involve unnecessarily frightening activities like being suspended in the air in a mini skirt when you have a crippling fear of heights.
It's simple, really; put 25 excitable girls with a shared boyfriend under the same roof, on a diet of low-rent cheese and Passion Pop, and things are going to happen.
Top Comments
Reality TV: Bringing more tit to your titillation since 2001.
So... now you’re reporting on rumours you KNOW are untrue? Wow. Well, I guess you gotta get the clicks somehow, right?