Porn star James Deen's response to rape allegations was bafflingly awful.

So far nine women have said porn star James Deen abused them.

Deen is calling for “context” in the face of the accusations, which come from ex-partners and fellow performers in the porn industry.

Previously lauded as a “feminist”, the industry’s “boy next door” has vehemently denied the allegations of rape and sexual assault, first on Twitter and now in an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, in which he labelled them “baffling”.

“I have spent this past week terrified and confused so I can’t help but run through the details of our relationship in my head,” Deen said referring to his relationship with ex-girlfriend Stoya, who late last month was the first woman to publicly condemn him for rape.

She did so, unambiguously, in 55 words posted on her Twitter account.

James Deen held me down and fucked me while I said no, stop, used my safeword. I just can't nod and smile when people bring him up anymore. — Stoya (@stoya) November 28, 2015

“James Deen held me down and f**ked me while I said no, stop, used my safe word,” wrote the porn actress, writer and activist, “I just can’t nod and smile when people bring him up anymore.”

Deen says he can’t “speak to her motivations” but speculated that they could be “as simple as [Stoya] finding out that my current girlfriend and I are moving in together.”

“All of the accusations are from either ex-girlfriends or events that happened on set,” Deen said, calling for people to “step back and analyse this stuff in context.”

The context being, his job “as a performer for rough sex companies”, which requires him to engage in “certain acts”.

“If at any point I pushed boundaries past the point of comfort, I am sorry.

“I have always tried to respect peoples’ limits and safe words and operated within that space. If someone expressed anything to me I honoured the request with the fullest care.”