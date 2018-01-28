Sexist trolls told Aussie explorer Jade to "make a sandwich." So she did. At the South Pole.

Aussie explorer Jade Hameister became the youngest explorer to reach both the North and South Poles and cross Greenland when she made it to the southernmost point of the globe earlier this month.

Not bad for a 16-year-old.

But the teen wasn’t done yet. After touring around the different points of the South Pole, she skied back to the Ceremonial South Pole flags to take a photo holding one significant thing: a sandwich.

You see back in 2016 after she became the youngest person to reach the North Pole on skis from 150km out the then 14-year-old gave a TEDx Talk about her experiences. In it, she encouraged other women and girls to embrace adventurous opportunities.

Of course, just as any other time a woman speaks her mind and it ends up on the internet, there were trolls who came out to try to shoot her down. Several decided to post memes of “Make me a sandwich” in what’s become a classic (not very clever) way for men to mock women with ambitions.

So Jade decided that she would do just that.

“I skied back to the Pole again … to take this photo for all those men who commented ‘Make me a sandwich’ on my TEDx Talk,” she wrote in a Facebook post earlier this month. She placed the comment next to an image of her with a sandwich at the pole.

“I made you a sandwich (ham & cheese), now ski 37 days and 600km to the South Pole and you can eat it xx.”

No word yet on if any of her critics decided to take her up on the offer.

Meanwhile, Jade’s adventure is being turned into a National Geographic documentary due to be released later this year.