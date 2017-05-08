Jackie O explains exactly why women are so angry at Karl Stefanovic.

Jackie O has explained why she believes women are so mad at Karl Stefanovic for divorcing his wife of 21 years, and then starting a relationship with a younger woman.

Late last year the Today host announced he was separating from Cassandra Thorburn, and a few months ago he went public with his relationship with 33-year-old Jasmine Yarbrough.

On the Kyle and Jackie O show this morning the radio hosts spoke to entertainment reporter Peter Ford about Stefanovic’s divorce settlement which was finalised last week. Ford revealed that while Today ratings have not been affected by Karl’s personal life, his own ratings have.

“His personal ratings – and Nine has done research to confirm this – are right down the toilet,” he explained. “Women are angry at him.”

When Kyle asked why women were angry with the breakfast TV host, Jackie O was quick to jump in and explain.

“They see a mother, she stood by him for all those years,” she said. “This is what a lot of women would think, Kyle, this is a lovely lady who’s stood by him for years, they have a family and they see him leave her.”

“And this is what they think,” she told Kyle. “‘He’s just left her for some young 20-year-old and he’s cavorting around, kissing her, cuddling her, for everyone to see.'”

She went on to explain that Karl leaving his wife and starting a relationship with a younger woman, touches on a fear that many women hold.

“They also believe that could happen to me,” she said.

“And guess what?” Kyle added. “It can happen to you, ladies”.

Jackie O then said women are taking “their anger and their insecurities” out on Karl.

“They look at Karl and they’re blaming him. And it probably will take quite some time to repair that,” she finished.

It’s believed Thornburn will walk away with $6 million in cash and assets and Stefanovic will receive $500 000 in the divorce settlement.