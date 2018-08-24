With AAP.

1. Grieving mum’s desperate plea after her 10-year-old son was hit and killed.

The family of Jack Power, the 10-year-old Melbourne boy who died after being struck by a van on Saturday, is pleading with drivers to take extra caution behind the wheel.

The primary school student was crossing at traffic lights on Springfield Road, Blackburn North, when he was hit. His mother, Bonnie, arrived at the scene to find a stranger performing CPR.

“There was a group huddled over someone. I just remember seeing them wrapped up in an army jacket and I felt relieved because I knew Jack didn’t have a jacket like that,” she told The Age. “But when I walked over I saw it was Jack’s face.”

Jack was rushed to the Royal Children’s Hospital where surgeons performed an emergency operation in an effort to ease pressure on his brain. He died the following day.

Bonnie told the ABC her boy was trying to do all he could to survive because he was “meant to do great things”.

“I said darling, you don’t have to pull through, if you don’t want to… This is now completely up to you if you want to let go, if you see a white light.”

His family have opted to donate his organs, which could help save the lives of up to 10 people.

Though her grief is raw, Bonnie Power has spoken publicly about her son’s death in the hope that another family might be spared from experiencing such a tragedy.

Speaking to the ABC, she issued a message to motorists: “It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a phone, doesn’t matter if you’ve had an argument with someone, doesn’t matter if you’re stressed about money, it doesn’t matter,” she said.

“Don’t just assume that you’re safely going to go from A to B.

“There could be a kid on the road… the light could turn red.”

