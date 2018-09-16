Vanessa's fertility journey inspired thousands. Then just before giving birth, she died.

Her fertility journey inspired thousands of people, but just as Vanessa Fernandez Arango was about to give birth, she tragically died.

After months posting about her difficulty conceiving and the joy of finally falling pregnant, the popular blogger suffered a fatal cardiac arrest during an emergency Caesarean.

It is understood the 30-year-old Spanish woman, who is known for her candid posts documenting her IVF journey, was rushed to hospital for the procedure at 38 weeks pregnant after fainting one morning at breakfast.

Her husband Jonathan Garcia, 32, shared the heartbreaking news on his late wife’s Twitter account.

“This is Vanessa’s husband. They have carried out an emergency Cesarean. The baby is in intensive care. Vanessa has died. You will understand that this account will now close. Thank you all for making her laugh,” he wrote.



Garcia has now revealed that their son, Alvaro, survived the procedure despite fighting for his life in his first breaths.

In response to the heartfelt tributes by her followers, devastated single dad Garcia shared a touching post of gratitude on Instagram.

“I never imagined a goodbye message in her honour would have led to such an avalanche of support,” he wrote.