Vanessa's fertility journey inspired thousands. Then just before giving birth, she died.

Her fertility journey inspired thousands of people, but just as Vanessa Fernandez Arango was about to give birth, she tragically died.
After months posting about her difficulty conceiving and the joy of finally falling pregnant, the popular blogger suffered a fatal cardiac arrest during an emergency Caesarean.
It is understood the 30-year-old Spanish woman, who is known for her candid posts documenting her IVF journey, was rushed to hospital for the procedure at 38 weeks pregnant after fainting one morning at breakfast.
Her husband Jonathan Garcia, 32, shared the heartbreaking news on his late wife’s Twitter account.
“This is Vanessa’s husband. They have carried out an emergency Cesarean. The baby is in intensive care. Vanessa has died. You will understand that this account will now close. Thank you all for making her laugh,” he wrote.
Hola chicas!!!!! Hoy entramos en la semana 34 ???????????? Ya ha empezado la cuenta atrás! Me parece increíble haber llegado hasta aquí. Hoy hecho la vista atrás de cómo estábamos hace un año… Hundidos, tristes, veíamos esto muy lejos, como algo imposible. Y aquí estamos hoy. Totalmente lo contrario a hace un año. No podemos estar más contentos. No hay nada material que se pueda comparar con esta sensación de plenitud y felicidad. A todas las que estáis en proceso de conseguir el esperado positivo os mando muchísimos ánimos, no os desesperéis ni os desaniméis, el camino no es fácil, hay muchas emociones, momentos con buenas noticias y otros momentos con no tan buenas.. Pero en los malos momentos hay que pensar en el objetivo. Muchos besos para todas!!!!! Y a disfrutar del verano! ???????????????? #verano #embarazoectópico #embarazo #34semanas #bebé #cuentaatrás #amatxu #aita #alvaro #reproducciónasistida #fiv #invitro #mamásintrompas #gordita #mamáprimeriza #mamáguapa #familia #loconseguimos
Garcia has now revealed that their son, Alvaro, survived the procedure despite fighting for his life in his first breaths.
In response to the heartfelt tributes by her followers, devastated single dad Garcia shared a touching post of gratitude on Instagram.
“I never imagined a goodbye message in her honour would have led to such an avalanche of support,” he wrote.