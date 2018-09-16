pregnancy

Vanessa's fertility journey inspired thousands. Then just before giving birth, she died.

After months posting about her difficulty conceiving and the joy of finally falling pregnant, the popular blogger suffered a fatal cardiac arrest during an emergency Caesarean.

It is understood the 30-year-old Spanish woman, who is known for her candid posts documenting her IVF journey, was rushed to hospital for the procedure at 38 weeks pregnant after fainting one morning at breakfast.

Her husband Jonathan Garcia, 32, shared the heartbreaking news on his late wife’s Twitter account.

“This is Vanessa’s husband. They have carried out an emergency Cesarean. The baby is in intensive care. Vanessa has died. You will understand that this account will now close. Thank you all for making her laugh,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hola chicas!!!!! Hoy entramos en la semana 34 ???????????? Ya ha empezado la cuenta atrás! Me parece increíble haber llegado hasta aquí. Hoy hecho la vista atrás de cómo estábamos hace un año… Hundidos, tristes, veíamos esto muy lejos, como algo imposible. Y aquí estamos hoy. Totalmente lo contrario a hace un año. No podemos estar más contentos. No hay nada material que se pueda comparar con esta sensación de plenitud y felicidad. A todas las que estáis en proceso de conseguir el esperado positivo os mando muchísimos ánimos, no os desesperéis ni os desaniméis, el camino no es fácil, hay muchas emociones, momentos con buenas noticias y otros momentos con no tan buenas.. Pero en los malos momentos hay que pensar en el objetivo. Muchos besos para todas!!!!! Y a disfrutar del verano! ???????????????? #verano #embarazoectópico #embarazo #34semanas #bebé #cuentaatrás #amatxu #aita #alvaro #reproducciónasistida #fiv #invitro #mamásintrompas #gordita #mamáprimeriza #mamáguapa #familia #loconseguimos

A post shared by Vanesa (@_sintrompasyaloloco_) on


Garcia has now revealed that their son, Alvaro, survived the procedure despite fighting for his life in his first breaths.

In response to the heartfelt tributes by her followers, devastated single dad Garcia shared a touching post of gratitude on Instagram.

“I never imagined a goodbye message in her honour would have led to such an avalanche of support,” he wrote.

“I want you to know I will continue with her dream of helping other couples.”

He also thanked mothers for donating breast milk, and said he “cried with joy” when he was finally able to take his new son home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hola a [email protected], hoy no hay grandes cambios. Ya no le dan leche materna donada (repito y repetiré, gracias a todas las madres donantes), ahora está tomando leche en polvo que parece que le está gustando bastante, porque este niño traga como un titán. La otra noticia que puedo daros…..es que el pequeño guerrero este viernes sale del hospital para irse a casa!!!! En cuanto me han dado la noticia, me he hechado a llorar, mi pequeño, mi guerrero, mi luchador viene a casa. Son 12 dias de una recuperación asombrosa, 12 días de una angustia compartida con el dolor permanente. Seguiré sin dormir, pero esta vez con sentimientos contrariados, el dolor por la perdida de Mi Vane, con la alegría inmensa de por fin tener al pequeño entre mis brazos. Que despacio pasa el tiempo!! Aunque vuestros ánimos son capaces de acelerar el tiempo. No me cansaré de daros las gracias una y otra vez. #vaneonfire #alvaroelguerrero #superpapa #cruceshospital #lechematerna #donante

A post shared by Vanesa (@_sintrompasyaloloco_) on


He is continuing to keep friends and family updated on his new life as a single dad to his “little warrior” Alvaro.

Posting a photo with his son and dog, he wrote: “the fourth member of the family that watches from the sky and helps us get up at 3am is missing.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Aqui teneis nuestra primera foto familiar, falta el cuarto miembro de la fsmilia que nos vela desde el el cielo y nos ayuda a levantarnos a los 3. Está siendo muy duro esto, pañales, leche en polvo, nanas, lloros….y esque cuando llora el niño, la pobre Nala se me pone a llorar, y yo la sigo con la duda de que hacer y el dolor de la perdida. Quiero dar mi eterno agradecimiento a todas ese maravilloso personal del Hospital de Cruces por salvarle la vida a mi hijo, sus tratos, cuidados, consejos….han sido tan exquisitos que no hay palabras de agradecimiento. También quiero dar las gracias a la clinica @igin_reproduccion por crear este pequeño milagro que tengo entre mis brazos, aunque su madre no esté aquí, se que ella estaría igual de agradecida. Seguiremos luchando para salir adelante como podamos, con vuestro apoyo, los amigos y la familia, nada nos podrá frenar. #vaneonfire #alvaroelguerrero #superpapa #hospitaldecruces

A post shared by Vanesa (@_sintrompasyaloloco_) on

Arango, who suffered two ectopic pregnancies while trying for a baby, became an inspiration to women experiencing similar struggles when she began sharing her journey on Instagram.

When she finally fell pregnant, she posted a photo of her positive test with the words: “The beginning of the end, the beginning of feeling alive, the end of suffering.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Y esto… El principio del fin. El principio de sentir la vida, y el fin del sufrimiento. 5 meses ya de ver esa imagen y es como si fuera ayer. Después de dos embarazos ectópicos, con sus dos operaciones en las que perdí un poquito de mí. Pero todo (o casi todo) se recupera. Si algo me quedó claro (entre muchas cosas), es que he sido valiente caminando con el miedo de la mano. Y no lo he hecho sola. El hombre de mi vida estaba con nosotros. Y aquí también hablaré de él, que desde el otro lado también ha vivido mi sufrimiento, que realmente ha sido NUESTRO. Así que aquí empieza nuestra historia,nuestra historia con un final feliz. #embarazoectópico #trompas #fuerza #noeselfin #fiv #betapositiva #futuramamá #maternidad #embarazo #invitro #gorditafeliz #salud #mujer #mamaprimeriza #mamá #amatxu #útero #histeroscopia #trompasdefalopio #papasprimerizos #dulceespera #bebéencamino #fertilidad #reproducciónasistida #fivicsi #maternity #mamámolona #sueñocumplido #gestacion #niño

A post shared by Vanesa (@_sintrompasyaloloco_) on

