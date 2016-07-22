Ivanka Trump just put her dad one step closer to the White House.

Ivanka Trump is Donald Trump’s ace in the hole.

All of the adult Trump children have spoken at this week’s Republican Nominating Convention, but Ivanka, the eldest daughter, had the singular task of introducing her father to the stage.

An incredibly surreal, humbling moment as I introduced my father as the Republican nominee. #RNC #RNCinCLE #2016Cle pic.twitter.com/3BEhJEXsep — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 22, 2016

And her speech nailed it. Even if you did not agree with anything Donald Trump stands for, her speech, a measured, moderate plea for the votes of young, middle class and aspirational Americans was a total departure from the usual Trump rhetoric.

It was focused on character, nation building, compassion and gender equality.

.@IvankaTrump: "Politicians talk about wage equality, but my father has made it a practice."https://t.co/W0NyTArKO0 — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) July 22, 2016

Ivanka stood before the faithful (and some not-so-faithful) and presented the “other side” of her very famous and divisive father.

She talked about child care and pay equity, about millenial voters and picking candidates based on policies not parties (she has famously previously donated thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates).

Ivanka Trump on Instagram

Ivanka, Joseph, Theodore and Arabella. Source: Instagram.

