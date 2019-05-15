Update: Ivan Milat, widely known as one of Australia’s worst serial killers, has died in prison, aged 74. Milat was diagnosed with terminal oesophageal cancer in May 2019, and was briefly treated at Prince of Wales Hospital, Randwick, before being returned to Long Bay Correctional Centre. He died in the medical wing of the prison on October 27.

In May, Australia’s most notorious serial killer, Ivan Milat, was transferred from NSW’s highest security prison Goulburn Correctional Centre to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sydney.

The 74-year-old – who murdered seven backpackers whose bodies were found in makeshift graves in NSW’s Belanglo State Forest in the 1990s – was being held in a secure annex of the hospital where inmates are treated.

It was earlier reported that Milat was being treated for health problems connected to extreme weight loss. A source close to the Milat family told ABC News that Milat recently lost 20 kilograms and is being assessed for potential organ failure linked to geriatric anorexia.

According to Corrective Services commissioner Peter Severin, the transfer of Milat to the Prince of Wales Hospital was done in the "most secure and safe way possible".

He will wear at least one form of restraint – handcuff or ankle cuffs – during medical treatment, subject to medical requirements.