'It affected me in a deeper way.' Isla Fisher on her role in the Stan Original Series Wolf Like Me.

When it comes to romantic comedies, the new Stan Original Series Wolf Like Me is anything but conventional.

Described as a "genre-bending romantic comedy", the new series follows Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) as a new couple dealing with their own sets of emotional baggage.

While Gary is an emotional wreck, who is struggling to provide for his daughter following the death of his wife, Mary has her own secret that she's not quite ready to share with anyone.

Speaking to Mamamia, Isla Fisher shared that she was initially drawn to the "sophisticated and deep" nature of the series.

"I thought it was a moving story," she shared.

"I’ve been involved in romantic comedies before, and I’ve watched a lot of them, but often they just focus on the positive feelings about falling in love, rather than the fear of actually being really seen," she continued.

"I thought that this story explored the idea that we bring baggage into a relationship, and it’s how we handle each other’s baggage, and it’s about the healing properties of openness and love.

"These characters are so broken. They're so damaged and emotionally unavailable for different reasons... and yet they’re able to heal each other."

The new series kicks off when Gary (Josh Gad) and his 11-year-old daughter Emma (Ariel Joy Donoghue) are involved in a minor car accident.

Physically, Gary and Emma are mostly fine. But for Emma, the accident triggers a panic attack.

As Gary rushes out onto the street to retrieve Emma's schoolbag, which was launched from the car during the accident, a stranger, Mary, approaches the car.

Isla Fisher as Mary in the Stan Original Series Wolf Like Me. Image: Stan. Within moments, Mary manages to calm Emma's nerves - something her father has never been able to do.