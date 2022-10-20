Omegle, BeReal, Discord and Twitch: A complete guide to where your teens spend time online.

Australian parents were left horrified last week as Todd Sampson's Mirror Mirror documentary exposed Omegle - a free platform popular with teens - as a forum for grooming and predation.
The shock not only related to the creepy nature of the website, but the fact that Gen Z users knew all about Omegle, while their millennial and Gen X parents had never heard of it.
After making the documentary, Sampson went home to tell his young teens about the dangers of Omegle. But it was too late.
