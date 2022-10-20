Omegle, BeReal, Discord and Twitch: A complete guide to where your teens spend time online.

"I wanted to warn them to say, 'Don't go on this site, it's filled with paedophiles and criminal activity' and they looked at the ground and said, 'Dadda, we've been on that site for years. Everyone is on it at school.'"

To support our Mamamia community and parents of teens and pre-teens, we thought we would look more closely at not only Omegle, but all the other places your teens and pre-teens spend time online.

Omegle.

Omegle promotes itself as a free platform where you can "meet great new friends" on the internet. The website, originally launched in 2009, enables users to either message or video chat complete strangers, with users randomly paired with another person online to communicate one-on-one.

It pulls in millions and millions of users across the globe each week and it makes money from advertising and affiliate marketing that mostly sends users to adult webcam services.

With a video chat option that requires no sign in or sign up, it's easy to see why it attracts predators.

A lawsuit is underway at the moment in the US where an American man was convicted of abusing an underage girl via Omegle. In 2014, the then 30-something-year-old man was paired with the then 11-year-old girl, where he proceeded to sextort her. He forced her to send naked photos and videos of herself engaging in sexual acts, according to the lawsuit.

The man was then criminally charged in 2018 for his actions. He pleaded guilty to internet luring and distribution of child pornography and was sentenced to prison.

In Australia, Omegle remains available to use. However, it's listed on the eSafety Commissioner website with a warning sign stating: "Users may encounter sexualised content and inappropriate behaviour anywhere on the site. Omegle does not verify the age of users."