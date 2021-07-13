Scott Morrison has just announced JobKeeper-style payments. Here's what you need to know.

As New South Wales enters the third week of lockdown, the state and federal governments have announced a financial relief package for workers and businesses that have lost income.

The JobKeeper-style payments provide a lot more support than the arrangements made during Victoria's most recent lockdown.

"Clearly, here in New South Wales, the situation has taken a very different turn," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in Sydney. "This support will be offered to any other state or territory that experiences an extended lockdown."

Here's what you need to know about the new financial relief package.

For individual workers.

The Federal Government has increased the emergency disaster payment from $325 to $375 a week for people who have lost between eight to 20 hours of work.

For those who have lost more than 20 hours of work, the payment will be increased to $600 a week.

"You don't have to have lost your job, you don't have to have left your employer. It doesn't matter who your employer is. If you have lost those hours, you can access these payments," the Prime Minister said.

The difference between this scheme and JobKeeper is the payment will go straight to the employee, instead of via the employer.

The payment will begin at week four of lockdown and will continue until the end of the lockdown. The announcement seemingly confirms that Sydney's lockdown will be extended beyond this Friday - which is yet to be formally announced by Premier Gladys Berejiklian. The Premier is expected to make this announcement tomorrow.