Oh, it’s the people who created me! Welcome. So glad you could make it.

Mum, Dad, please be seated and prepare yourself for a cold serving of what we millennials call the truth.

You see, this week it was revealed that Gen Y is royally effed when it comes to finances. Yep, that goes for anyone under 30, including your cherished and favourite child (… that’s me).

I can see you rolling your eyes and saying “Good god Michelle, you’re not ‘royally effed’ when it comes to saving, you just keep wasting your money on vodka sodas.” But no, you are wrong. Also, vodka sodas are delicious – don’t you dare drag them into this.

You calling me lazy and ‘bad with money’ is – well – bullshit. And I’m gonna tell you why.

Respectfully, you have no idea how hard it is for me and my fellow Y'ers to save money. Or how buying a house will be near impossible for us. And if you don't believe me, I'm gonna let the sciencey-researchy-people do the talking.

The Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia Report (sounds fancy and LEGIT, doesn't it?) have gathered data from 17,000 Aussies over 15 years about their income, savings, health and family life. And you know what they found? Me not being able to afford anything you guys could at my age is Not. My. Fault.

Rejoice! This is all very disheartening but strangely liberating information!