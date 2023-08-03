OPINION: If you're still ironing in 2023, that tells me one thing about you.

Scrolling through Facebook the other day, I came across a post by The Imperfect Mum: "I'm so glad that as a generation we’ve all agreed to stop ironing our clothes."

Interesting? Well, 140,000 people apparently thought so.

"I'm a converted granny. Can’t remember the last thing I ironed, and I used to iron socks."

"My ironing basket used to get me down. So now I don’t iron, and I never have an ironing pile. It’s bliss!"

"I'm celebrating my one-year anniversary of 100 per cent un-ironed clothes. I don’t remember where the iron is, and I wonder what I used to iron."

Video via Mamamia.

It seems the number of people who iron regularly has plummeted in just one short generational span. Ironing was a thing, and now suddenly, it isn’t. When did the ironing stop?

For me, it was 2014. I'd ironed throughout my son’s baby years. There was something so cute about a freshly ironed onesie!

Then I had my daughter and all of a sudden, it was just All Too Much. It became a choice between ironing my children’s clothes and spending time with said children.

As such, my kids have little reference to ironing. I took them to a department store, and when they saw ironing boards stacked against the wall, they innocently asked what they were. There’s a wealth of similar stories in response to the post.

"When my boys were small, they found an iron deep in a cupboard and didn’t know what it was. It was a proud moment."

"I literally only use the iron for Hama beads. My kids think that’s its sole purpose."