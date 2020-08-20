The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday August 21.

Melbourne hospital trialling controversial COVID-19 treatment hydroxychloroquine.

Staff at Melbourne's St Vincent's Hospital are taking part in a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine despite the government warning against the controversial drug.

They're actively recruiting doctors and nurses to take part in the four month trial, to see if it can help prevent healthcare workers from getting COVID-19 while they treat infected patients.

So far, 9NEWS reports 40 people have signed up, with infected healthcare workers becoming such a problem the hospital is recruiting interstate colleagues to come and help them.

We are recruiting doctors and nurses from across Australian and New Zealand to join us in our fight against COVID-19.



We will pay for your flights and accommodation and you will receive a $2,000 travel voucher.



Apply here: https://t.co/S7Sm2Ovi6m pic.twitter.com/6SrPpcngti — St Vincent's (@StVincentsMelb) August 19, 2020

There are 116 doctors and nurses in St Vincent's alone who have fallen sick with the virus in the last two and a half months.

Victoria has recorded 240 new cases in the last 24 hours and 13 more deaths, taking the national toll to 463.

More than 18,000 Australians abroad are trying to return home.

More than 18,000 Australians abroad are trying to return home but limits on international arrivals are posing a significant challenge, a Senate inquiry has been told.

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade official Fiona Webster says 27,000 Australians have registered overseas, with 18,800 of them wanting to come home.

Most were in India, the Philippines, South Africa and Vietnam.