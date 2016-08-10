There are few periods of my life I remember as vividly as my first serious relationship.

I was 17 and to my mind, completely in love. I remember every intricate detail of his bedroom. I remember the season. I remember how he smelt and the movies we watched. I remember sharing things with each other that we had never told anyone before.

He looked like Hayden Christensen (the hot one from Star Wars) and I was the luckiest girl in the whole world.

But, if I’m honest, the thing I remember most is how I felt when it ended.

Sick.

I was consumed. Suddenly all the lame love songs and romance novels I’d been forced to read at school made sense. I was feeling things that I had absolutely no idea how to explain to anyone else. I felt embarrassed, stupid, worthless and most of all, profoundly rejected. Like any feeling we experience for the first time, I was convinced it would never go away.

If you remember your teenage relationships with unparalleled intensity, you’re not alone.

A few years ago I was interviewing a man in his mid 60s for a research paper. We began talking about his first girlfriend, who he had started seeing when he was about 15. He was absolutely infatuated - until one day, out of the blue, she stopped speaking to him.

As he recounted that time in his life, close to 50 years later, his voice became shaky. He said it was probably the saddest he'd ever felt, and in hindsight, what came after might have been a bout of depression. He took a deep breath and remarked "Ah, still makes me uncomfortable to think about!"