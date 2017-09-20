The little-known Instagram settings that might just save a life.

Content warning: This post contains mentions of suicide and mental health that some readers may find triggering.

Previously ranked as one of the worst social media networks for mental health, navigating Instagram can come with both highs and lows.

It’s often described as ‘the highlight reel of people’s lives’, where we can filter the bejesus out of ourselves until we’re practically an entirely different human being with an irrationally great life.

With over 700 million users worldwide, there’s no doubt we’re addicted to sharing – and stalking – all the fun things on the image posting app, but what about the photos that don’t make us feel good?

Taking our mental health into account, Instagram have rolled out a number of tools to help reduce the negative impact the platform can have on our mentality.

Although these tools launched in late 2016, here’s a refresher on how to protect yourself and others while enjoying Instagram.

Suicide Prevention Tool

If someone you follow – whether they’re a friend, family member or a complete stranger – posts an image or caption that causes you to worry for their physical or emotional safety, there is something you can do.

Instagram’s suicide prevention tool enables users to report self-harming or concerning content, so the platform can connect them to real-world resources.

Once a person’s post has been reported as dangerous, they will receive a message from the app reading: “Someone saw one of your posts and thinks you might be going through a difficult time. If you need support, we’d like to help.”